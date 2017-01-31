Sacramento County school districts dealing with student absences

(Photo: Brad Calkins/Thinkstock)

When students do not hit the books and miss school, a school district's wallet could take a hit.

An October 2016 state Attorney General's Office report estimates that Sacramento County left more than $77 million on the table during the 2015-16 school year because of student absences.

School districts rely on average daily attendance to get state funding.

"We as a district do lose funds for any absence whether it’s excused or not," Sacramento City Unified School District enrollment and attendance director Ken McPeters said.

Sacramento tries to catch students early on who repeatedly miss school. According to the state Legislature, a student is considered truant when they have three or more unexcused absences in a given school year.

One way is showing students the importance of school. At John Still K-8 School in the district, the Coca-Cola Valued Youth program binds middle-schoolers, who serve as mentors, with kindergarten students.

McPeters said those relationships roll over to students not wanting to miss school.

In the San Juan Unified School District, a student missing school, even excused, costs the district about $60 a day, according to district spokeswoman Katie Combs.

Besides home visits and phone calls to truant students, there are monetary awards for San Juan schools who show the most improvement with attendance each year.

So why do students who are truant miss school?

"Sometimes its transportation, single parents with a work schedule, teenagers that are home after mom or dad has gone to work, it’s a variety of things," Sacramento County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Amy Holliday said.

The DA's office works with school districts on truancy through a program called Partners Against Chronic Truancy, or PACT, which started in 2010.

Quarterly meetings are held with families and school districts that feature a judicial official. First, a student or family receives a letter on District Attorney's Office letterhead inviting them to the meeting.

Among the participating school districts - Natomas Unified, Elk Grove Unified and Twin Rivers.

Holliday said the targets are the chronically truant, not the family that went to Disneyland for three days.

