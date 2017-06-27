Officer shot near I-80, suspect on the loose

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department responds to officer-involved shooting on Watt Avenue near Interstate 80.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said an officer was shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Watt Avenue and Interstate 80. According to the department, the officer was shot in the face and was taken to an area hospital. A spokesman for the department said the officer was talking when first responders arrived, but did not give anymore information about his condition.

Sheriff deputies and a SWAT team are searching for the suspect at the Red Roof Inn. People staying at the hotel have been told to stay inside their rooms during the search. The suspect is a male, but his identity has not been released at this time.

Roads surrounding the Red Roof Inn have been blocked off.

Officer involved shooting in the area of Watt Avenue /I-80. Please stay out of the area, use alternate route. PIO enroute. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 28, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

