Sacramento deputy shot at light-rail station could return home soon

Recovering Sacramento Deputy Alex Ladwig. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department)

The deputy who was shot in the face at a Sacramento light-rail station last week continues to make progress and could go home soon, according to an update from the sheriff's department.

Deputy Alex Ladwig is slowly recovering from reconstructive surgery he had last Friday. "His wife and family have been by his side during this difficult process," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

On June 28, Deputy Ladwig was shot by 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann, of Sacramento, in the face during an altercation near Watt Avenue and I-80. Spann was arrested later in the evening after fleeing the scene.

The department said Ladwig remains in good spirits and is hoping to be released within the next week to continue recovering at home.

The Ladwig's family continue to ask for prayers and privacy, and released this statement:

“Our lives have changed so much over the past week. We have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. We have experienced anger and sadness, but mostly hope as Alex continues to recover. We were all touched by those who have reached out to us in spirit and well wishes. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for continuing to reach out to Alex and encourage him to get better. It’s definitely working.”

