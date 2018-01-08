Sacramento Dress for Success event to help women in need

Dress for Success Sacramento is hosting its inaugural Women in Business: Making Change Power Dinner and Fireside Chat.

The event is on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Studio 817 in Sacramento.

Dress for Success is an international organization that provides support to women who are transitioning back into the workforce or entering it for the first time. The Sacramento affiliate provides free suits, shoes, and accessories to several women.

The group of about 20 volunteers also review resumes, and provide interview workshops. This year's feature speaker will be Fiona Ma, Board Member for the State of California Board of Equalization.

"As a CPA and an elected official, I feel it's my obligation to support and stand up for other women whose environment and economics have not afforded her the same opportunity as me," said Fiona Ma.

"Many of the women that we serve are mothers in poverty that are formerly incarcerated, formerly homeless, former victims of sex trafficking, and former victims of domestic abuse. These things are related. When you listen to their stories, and pay attention to the data, it really boils down to poverty," said Dress for Success Sacramento Founder, Veronica Smith. "It's so much deeper than the clothes."

