Sacramento drivers ranked the worst in the country

City of Trees?

Farm to Fork Capitol?

How about worst drivers in the country? That's what Quotewizard.com is calling Sacramento. The website sampled statistics from users of their website, "with over two million data points from 2016."

The website looked at the number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations (running a red light, using a cell phone while driving, etc), ranking in the top five of all categories. The worst offense, drivers in Sacramento ranked first in receiving traffic citations.

California takes up half of the site's top ten rankings with Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles and Bakersfield joining Sacramento. Other cities in the top 10 include Salt Lake City; Richmond, Va.; Columbus, Ohio; Omaha; Neb.; and Denver.

The top three cities are Detroit, Providence, and Orlando. The list consists of the 75 most populous metro areas in the U.S.

