Sacramento Dutch Bros. will raise money for slain deputy

Four Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. coffee shops are chipping in, donating $1 from every drink sold on Monday toward a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.
The four Dutch Bros. coffee shops are located at:
5289 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento
7445 Madison Ave. in Citrus Heights
8552 Madison Ave. in Fair Oaks
4625 Manzanita Ave. in Carmichael
French, 52, died during a Wednesday shootout at the Ramada Inn along Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento County. French, along with two CHP officers were shot when a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on them inside the hotel.
The shooting suspect, Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the incident.
