KXTV
Close

Sacramento Dutch Bros. will raise money for slain deputy

Sacramento Deputy Robert French, a 21-year veteran, died in the line of duty on Wednesday. (August 31, 2017)

Staff , KXTV 12:40 PM. PDT September 03, 2017

Four Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. coffee shops are chipping in, donating $1 from every drink sold on Monday toward a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.

The four Dutch Bros. coffee shops are located at:

5289 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento

7445 Madison Ave. in Citrus Heights

8552 Madison Ave. in Fair Oaks

4625 Manzanita Ave. in Carmichael

French, 52, died during a Wednesday shootout at the Ramada Inn along Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento County. French, along with two CHP officers were shot when a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on them inside the hotel.

The shooting suspect, Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the incident.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories