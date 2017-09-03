Sacramento Dutch Bros. will raise money for slain deputy

Four Sacramento-area Dutch Bros. coffee shops are chipping in, donating $1 from every drink sold on Monday toward a memorial fund in honor of Deputy Robert French.

The four Dutch Bros. coffee shops are located at:

5289 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento

7445 Madison Ave. in Citrus Heights

8552 Madison Ave. in Fair Oaks

4625 Manzanita Ave. in Carmichael

French, 52, died during a Wednesday shootout at the Ramada Inn along Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento County. French, along with two CHP officers were shot when a man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on them inside the hotel.

The shooting suspect, Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, died Saturday from injuries he sustained during the incident.

