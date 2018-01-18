Sacramento faith organizations provide sanctuary, resources to undocumented people

(Photo: Staff)

A Sacramento based interfaith organization is running a 24-hour legal observer hotline for undocumented immigrants at risk of being separated from their families.

The legal observer hotline was launched by several community groups including the Sacramento Area Congregations Together (ACT) in partnership with the Sacramento Immigration Coalition.

Undocumented and immigrant families with federal agents at their door or for others who need help getting legal resources, may call the 24-hour line for emergency assistance, said ACT organizer Gabby Trejo.



“The priority is to insure that families knows their rights to remain silent and be represented,” said Trejo. The number is (916) 245-6773.

Volunteers in the legal observer network will respond to homes in Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer counties, who will then document the exchange between families and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).



There are Sacramento ACT sister organizations in Stockton, Modesto, the San Francisco Bay area, and California’s Central Valley running similar services.

In February 2017, Sacramento’s oldest Jewish congregation stepped in to provide sanctuary to undocumented people. Senior Rabbi Mona Alfi said the Congregation B'nai Israel felt it was necessary.

“Our congregation felt that it was imperative for us to act and to do something,” Alfi said. “Because as Jews we know what it’s like to be on the outside. We know what it’s like to be the stranger.”

The congregation is working with Sacramento ACT via the hotline in the event families are in need of sanctuary the Rabbi said it will be provided.

