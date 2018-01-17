Sacramento feminists conflicted about Aziz Ansari accusations

Mary McCune, by all means, considers herself a feminist, but even for her the latest accusations of sexual misconduct against actor Aziz Ansari have her conflicted.

“It's really tough. This is a gray area,” McCune, who is the program director at Fem Dems Sacramento, said. “We haven't really talked about gray areas yet. We've only talked about really egregious incidents and we don't really know how to navigate this territory yet.”

That “gray area” has been thrust into the spotlight this week after the website Babe.net posted an account from an anonymous woman who said the “Master of None” actor pressured her into sexual activity on a date last year. Ansari apologized to the woman and, in a statement, said that the activity “by all indications was completely consensual.”

The accusation prompted a backlash from some women who said the account sounded more like an unpleasant date than sexual misconduct. Some women questioned whether the “Me Too” movement has gone too far.

Women we spoke to at a monthly Fem Dems meeting in Oak Park said they’re on the fence about which, if any, side to take.

Tempestt Edward at first said she believed the woman should have come forward. “He’s a celebrity, so maybe she did not feel comfortable to outright say no,” she said.

But then she reconsidered.

“It seems like once she did say no, he stopped,” she added. “It’s murky.”

Samantha Corbin, the Executive Director of the “We Said Enough” campaign, said whether or not people believe she should have come forward in such a public way, an account like this can help further the conversation.

“It’s zero to one. You’re either a rapist or you’re not, and there’s a lot of things in-between,” Corbin said.

“So, how do you promote healing and restoration both for victims and the accused,” she questioned. “Right now there’s not really room to have that conversation.”

Corbin said the “We Said Enough” campaign is working with tech companies to create an avenue where victims and accusers can deal more easily – and privately – with these issues so that, perhaps, women don’t feel like they need to litigate it in the press.

“Criminal action, going to law enforcement, going to the press…these are the places of last resort,” Corbin said. “The reason women are going forward in the press is because there's absolutely no other system for them to adjudicate these issues in.”

