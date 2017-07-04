Sacramento firefighters get flooded with fireworks, grass fire calls

West El Camino and Gateway Oaks South Natomas grass fire.

It's that time of year again.

The Sacramento Fire Department and other area agencies have had their offices flooded with calls about illegal fireworks and grass fire.

In just three hours, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to over 20 calls.

Sacramento Fire has responded to over 20 grass and structure fires in the last three hours. Busy night for our personnel! #IndepenceDay pic.twitter.com/Su0CF7eHth — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2017

SFD crews are working 3 separate vegetation fires right now: Duckhorn Dr., Juilliard Dr. and this field fire at West El Camino & Unity Park. pic.twitter.com/v3HGv4lusY — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 5, 2017

Modesto and area departments were also rushed with Fourth of July related calls.

To all the firefighters working tonight, stay safe!

