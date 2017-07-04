KXTV
Sacramento firefighters get flooded with fireworks, grass fire calls

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:58 PM. PDT July 04, 2017

It's that time of year again.

The Sacramento Fire Department and other area agencies have had their offices flooded with calls about illegal fireworks and grass fire. 

In just three hours, the Sacramento Fire Department responded to over 20 calls.

 

Modesto and area departments were also rushed with Fourth of July related calls. 

To all the firefighters working tonight, stay safe!

