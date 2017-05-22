Sacramento food trucks return to feed homeless at Loaves & Fishes

The Sacramento Mobile Food Trucks will descend upon Loaves & Fishes Monday, serving the organization’s daily meal to homeless men, women and children. (Photo: ABC10)

The Sacramento Mobile Food Trucks will descend upon Loaves & Fishes Monday, serving the organization’s daily meal to homeless men, women and children.

As many as 10 food trucks will arrive at Loaves & Fishes around 11:15 a.m. Each truck owner is donating food and labor.

From tacos, Greek food, hot dogs, BBQ and hamburgers, to ice cream, kettle corn and other treats, the food trucks will encircle a parking lot, creating a street fair kind of atmosphere with live music.

Sacto MoFo mentioned the following food trucks would be in attendance:

Bacon Mania - American

Buckhorn Grill - BBQ

Dog Town - Hot Dogs

Drewskis - American

Gameday Grill - American

Hefty Gyros - Middle Eastern

Kados Asian Grill - Asian

La Mex Taqueria - Mexican

Smokers Wild BBQ - BBQ

Wandering Boba – Asian

OMG Yogurt - Dessert

Costas Finest Kettle Corn - Dessert

Cowtown Creamery – Dessert

