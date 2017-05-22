KXTV
Sacramento food trucks return to feed homeless at Loaves & Fishes

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 11:15 AM. PDT May 22, 2017

The Sacramento Mobile Food Trucks will descend upon Loaves & Fishes Monday, serving the organization’s daily meal to homeless men, women and children.

As many as 10 food trucks will arrive at Loaves & Fishes around 11:15 a.m. Each truck owner is donating food and labor.

From tacos, Greek food, hot dogs, BBQ and hamburgers, to ice cream, kettle corn and other treats, the food trucks will encircle a parking lot, creating a street fair kind of atmosphere with live music.

Sacto MoFo mentioned the following food trucks would be in attendance:

  • Bacon Mania - American
  • Buckhorn Grill - BBQ
  • Dog Town - Hot Dogs
  • Drewskis - American
  • Gameday Grill - American
  • Hefty Gyros - Middle Eastern
  • Kados Asian Grill - Asian
  • La Mex Taqueria - Mexican
  • Smokers Wild BBQ - BBQ
  • Wandering Boba – Asian
  • OMG Yogurt - Dessert
  • Costas Finest Kettle Corn - Dessert
  • Cowtown Creamery – Dessert

