Sacramento food trucks return to feed homeless at Loaves & Fishes

The Sacramento Mobile Food Trucks will descend upon Loaves & Fishes Monday, serving the organization’s daily meal to homeless men, women and children.
As many as 10 food trucks will arrive at Loaves & Fishes around 11:15 a.m. Each truck owner is donating food and labor.
From tacos, Greek food, hot dogs, BBQ and hamburgers, to ice cream, kettle corn and other treats, the food trucks will encircle a parking lot, creating a street fair kind of atmosphere with live music.
Sacto MoFo mentioned the following food trucks would be in attendance:
- Bacon Mania - American
- Buckhorn Grill - BBQ
- Dog Town - Hot Dogs
- Drewskis - American
- Gameday Grill - American
- Hefty Gyros - Middle Eastern
- Kados Asian Grill - Asian
- La Mex Taqueria - Mexican
- Smokers Wild BBQ - BBQ
- Wandering Boba – Asian
- OMG Yogurt - Dessert
- Costas Finest Kettle Corn - Dessert
- Cowtown Creamery – Dessert
