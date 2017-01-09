Sacramento had sixth hottest year on record in 2016

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: David McNew, 2005 Getty Images)

It may not seem like it now, but Sacramento had a hotter than normal 2016.

The average temperature was 62.7 degrees -- the sixth warmest year on record, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Sacramento's average temperature from 1981 to 2010 was 61 degrees.

Nationwide, it was the second hottest year on record, with only 2012 surpassing last year in heat.

