Sacramento loses bid for Amazon HQ2, focus shifts to MLS bid

Amazon narrowed its list of 238 cities down to 20 competing for their second headquarters location. The city of Sacramento was on the outside looking in.

Sacramento was left out of the top 20 finalists and the lone selected California city was Los Angeles -- the only other western city was Denver, Colorado.

The decision came on Thursday as cities aim at securing the headquarters expected to create about 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment.

"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough — all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy, according to USA Today.

Though the Amazon HQ was probably a long shot, it's not the only bid that was pending for Sacramento.

The capitol city's chance at a Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion team seems more likely since they're currently one of three cities vying for one final club position.

MLS is trying to expand its league to 28 teams and last year they announced four finalists will compete for two expansion club spots. In December 2017, MLS officially awarded Nashville, Tennessee, as one of the two clubs, and now Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati are the final three cities.

So, what's the latest?

MLS postponed making a decision on the expansion club until 2018, after holding meetings in New York in December to decide on the final city. After those deliberations, Sacramento Republic FC CEO Kevin Nagle vowed to strengthen the team's bid during a press conference. He said the city needs additional investors and funding.

Fast forward to 2018, Mayor Darrell Steinberg made a statement Thursday, Jan. 18, on the city's current status for the MLS bid:

At this time, there are no new updates with regards to Sacramento’s Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion bid. With that said, we remain in on-going communication with Commissioner Garber’s Office. Sacramento has a tremendous soccer fanbase and market, a state-of-the-art downtown stadium plan, and a great local ownership group led by Kevin Nagle who has stepped up for our community. However, as stated in the past, we still have work to do on the ownership front to make our selection the no-brainer it should be. We continue to work with the Sacramento Republic to recruit new investors to bolster the strength and the capacity of our local ownership group.

The Mayor says the ongoing conversations with MLS is focused on getting more clarification and knowledge on what it will exactly take for Sacramento to be successful pursuing the expansion spot. He's also "not contemplating" using public resources to fill any current equity gap for the ownership group.

Sacramento just witnessed its hopes fall for Amazon, but you'll have to stay tuned to see if its soccer dreams become reality.

