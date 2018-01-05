Sacramento mayor reacts to acting ICE director's controversial sanctuary city comments

Sacramento’s mayor is speaking out after comments made by the acting director of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that politicians upholding sanctuary city laws should be jailed.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the people I represent and it’s about the values of Sacramento, and the values of California,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg.

In an interview with Fox News Tuesday, ICE’s acting director Thomas Homan said sanctuary cities should be charged with violating federal law and the politicians

“They need to hold these politicians personally accountable,” Homan told Fox News.

Sacramento is one of several U.S. cities that officially declared a Sanctuary. Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill on October 5, 2017 officially making California a sanctuary state.

“When it comes to immigration and immigrants, I think about the dreamers, I think about the hardworking law abiding immigrant families,” Steinberg said. “I think about people who were brought here as kids who are in college, working, just trying to be a part of California and apart of Sacramento.”

Steinberg added that isn’t really what the his comments were about. He says it’s about the people the hundreds of thousands of undocumented law abiding immigrants.



“The idea that they would arrest public officials, you know I said and I say you know where to find me," Steinberg said.



Steinberg said he has a privilege to speak on behalf of the people he represents and is choosing to do so.

