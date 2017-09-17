Sacramento police assist in Vacaville car dealership theft

Vacaville police reported the breaking just before 5 a.m. Saturday when a suspect, later identified as James Phillips, 26, shattered a window at the dealership. (Photo: Vacaville Police Department)

A burglary suspect who broke into a Vacaville car dealership and stole a truck was tracked down with a little help from Sacramento police Saturday.

Vacaville police reported the break in just before 5 a.m. Saturday when a suspect, later identified as James Phillips, 26, shattered a window at the dealership.

The suspect then took keys to one of the trucks and drove it off the lot, according to police.

The truck was later spotted by Sacramento police in the city, and Phillips was stopped and taken into custody.

Phillips faces burglary and vehicle theft related charges.

