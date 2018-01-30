Sacramento Public Library hits 1.35M digital checkouts

The library: a dying breed or constantly evolving?

The Sacramento Public Library is proving to be the latter after recently announcing their digital checkouts hit 1.35 million. It's a feat only 58 libraries worldwide can claim, according to digital reading platform OverDrive.

"With everyone having a phone in their pocket these days, the library is at their fingertips," said Matt Hill, Sacramento Public Library E-Resources Supervisor.

The Sacramento Public Library introduced an instant digital library card in 2016.

According to the Library, more than 1,200 people signed up for the program within the first two months of the launch. Afterwards, digital checkouts saw a 40% increase from 2016 to 2017.

Within thirty seconds, the card gives patrons access to 350,000 e-books and audio books online.

The app is called Libby. It's available for phone, tablet, e-reader, and computer.

This month, OverDrive announced the Library garnered a spot in their Million Checkout Club.

"I think what's going to be the next big thing for Sacramento Public Library is streaming video," said Amy Calhoun, Manager of Communications and Virtual Services.

© 2018 KXTV-TV