Sacramento ranks top 20 best Metro areas for STEM professionals

Scientist looking through a microscope (Photo: AlexRaths)

The STEM profession continues to grow, but certain United States cities are better suited for workers.

WalletHub put together a list of 2018’s 100 best and worst largest Metro areas for STEM professionals. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The study displayed the most recent figures from BLS showing that STEM workers earned an annual wage average of $87,570 in 2015.

"According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis professions grew at over twice the rate as non-STEM workers did between 2009 and 2015. And most types of STEM jobs will expand faster than all occupations until 2024," according to WalletHub.

The cities who made the top 5 were Seattle (No. 1), Boston (No. 2), Pittsburgh (No. 3), Austin (No. 4) and Minneapolis (No. 5).

So, what were the highest California cities on this list.

California had four cities in the top 20:

San Francisco (No. 12)

San Diego (No. 15)

Sacramento (No. 16)

San Jose (No. 20)

Across 17 key sub-metrics, the methodology of the list was broken down into three sections, which included professional opportunities, STEM-Friendliness and quality of life.

The capitol city was 20th in friendliness, 25th in quality of life, but placed near the middle of the pack in professional opportunities (No. 44).

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area ranked No. 1 in highest percentage of workforce in STEM, but the area was second to last in lowest annual median age for those workers.

Another northern California area, Stockton-Lodi, placed second to last in lowest percentage of workforce in STEM.

