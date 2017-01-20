Sacramento receives hundreds of calls over trees

(Photo: Sacramento Fire Department)

If you're a Sacramento resident with a tree problem, you're not alone.

The city of Sacramento has received hundreds of phone calls since the windy weather started this week.

"As of right now we have received 400 calls in the last two days through 311 related to tree issues," said Marycon Razo, a city spokeswoman.

Razo said the city's Public Works Department continues to clear up work orders.

All downed trees/limbs are addressed by priority, with those affecting public safety and the right-of-way cleaned up first.

The city asks residents to please be patient as the tree issues are addressed.

