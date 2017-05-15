Sacramento Republic FC 'within reach' of MLS

Sacramento Republic logo (Photo: Sacramento Republic)

A deal was done on Monday, not to join the Major Soccer League (MLS), but it puts the club one step closer to that goal.

The terms announced included that the Sacramento Republic FC's "name, crest, brand identity and history will represent Sacramento at the Major League Soccer."

This relies on the notion that they win the bid to become an MLS club.

Capping a multi-year effort by the team, city officials and fans, the next step is for the club to go from the United Soccer League to the MLS after getting over this final hurdle.

This effort has been led by Republic CEO Kevin Nagle and President Warren Smith.

"It’s now time to turn our full attention to the core mission: delivering the MLS club that our fans want and deserve," Republic CEO Kevin Nagle and President Warren Smith.

Big day for Sacramento. Read my joint message with @RepublicFCPrez as we get ready to #BringItHome!https://t.co/hKfk5tE1rs — Kevin Nagle (@KevinNagleMLS) May 15, 2017

Nagle and Warren at will be holding an announcement at 10 a.m. with Sacramento's Mayor Steinberg at City Hall announcing the new #BringItHome campaign.

The #BringItHome campaign will embody the playbook and mindset of their MLS bid efforts. Initiatives will also be launched to get the community involved.

Some of the initiatives will include the club connecting with 20,000 fans and Sacramentans by December, in hopes of filling the new stadium which will seat 20,000.

They're hoping for local workers and businesses to be involved in the construction and operations of the new stadium, delivering new jobs and opportunities in the area.

Also, if you're a fan of the club you have a chance to submit design proposals for a portion of the plaza surrounding the stadium, which is developed "by and for the public".

MLS recently added another club in Orlando during the 2015 season with David Beckham leading the effort in South Florida.

With that being said, the time is now for Sacramento to follow suit and #BringItHome.

