Sacramento sees $9.2 million in parking meter revenue

The city of Sacramento has seen more than $9.2 million in parking meter revenue since the hourly rates went up in December 2015.

According to city records, parking meter revenue from December 2015 through December 2016 was $9,248,128.

The city's increase in meter rates from $1.25 an hour to $1.75 an hour took effect in December 2015.

Parking Services Manager Matt Eierman said the money goes back into parking meter operations, as regulated by city ordinance. He has not heard any complaints from residents.

"It's a very good deal still at $1.75 when you start looking at the garage averages," Eierman said.

