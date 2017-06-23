Sacramento SPCA needs help finding home for seeing eye dog and his best friend

Shadow and Nacho came in to SPCA as a pair. Shadow is blind and Nacho helps him "see." (Sacramento SPCA) (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

Shadow and Nacho came in to SPCA as a pair. Shadow is blind and Nacho helps him "see."

A video of the two has gotten more than 31,000 views online however they haven't found their forever home.

The Sacramento SPCA says adult dogs are hard to get adopted.

Shadow and Nacho are 8 and 10.

The two were brought in as an owner surrender.

The Sacramento SPCA is also working on a hospice program for older or ill animals so they can live out their last days checking off items on their bucket list.

