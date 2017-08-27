Sacramento State students move in for Fall semester

(Photo: Soruce: Sacramento State University)

This weekend more than 2,100 students moved in to on-campus housing at California State University Sacramento.



The Director of Housing Operations, Samuel Jones, said it was a smooth transition even with the opening of a new residence hall for more than 400 students.



"For us in housing it's exciting because you get to invite 2,100 students back to campus," Jones said.

On Monday, thousands of students and staff will head to campus and traffic is expected to be packed, as the University is down about 1,200 parking spaces to make way for a new parking garage expected to be completed in January 2018.

Shuttles will bring students from other University lots to campus in the mean time. The Sacramento State App has a parking feature that will show where available parking is.

More information on shuttles can be found on the University's website by clicking here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV