Sacramento strip mall shuttered indefinitely on several code violations

A series of fire code violations forced dozens of businesses including a U.S. Post Office to shutter this week at the Town and Country West strip mall in Sacramento’s Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

An application was submitted to the county for a special event permit at the building on Fulton Avenue that triggered a fire inspection -- When both the Sacramento County and Metro Fire Department inspectors arrived, they both noticed immediate building and fire code violations, said Captain Chris Vestal with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

“Severe violations of the nature that required immediate closure of the building,” Vestal said.

The fire code violations include inadequate fire suppression, detection, and alarm systems. There is also unpermitted construction including a breach in firewalls, which are meant to halt fires from spreading to other areas of the building.

On Thursday, the U.S. Post Office which relocated its post office boxes at the Town & Country location to the Sacramento Centre Branch at 3545 El Camino Avenue. The postal service issued the following statement about the closure:

“The Postal Service apologizes for the short and abrupt notice to our postal patrons, but we were just made aware of this situation yesterday,” a U.S. Postal Service press release wrote. “We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and are in the process of working with the building owner to see when we can return to the location.”

The building had not been inspected in some time because of its type of use and occupancy, Vestal said. Mandated yearly inspections are only required at places where large crowds typically gather like schools, jails and other venues.

“The problem is because it’s not a required annual inspection,” Vestal said.

A closed hearing between Sacramento County and the Town and Country West building owner is happening Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the County headquarters at 10545 Armstrong Avenue in Mather. County officials are likely to discuss what must be done to the building in the short-term for tenants to return and what must be done in the long-term for the building to stay open.

