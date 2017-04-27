Report: Sacramento top spot for people searching for new metro home

(Photo: Andrew Zarivny/Thinkstock)

Sacramento is a red hot destination for people looking to leave their metro city for a new one.

Real estate agency, Redfin, analyzed user data from early 2017 to find trends and released their findings this week.

The new report found the California Capitol was the number one search for users looking to move from their home metro to another major city. More than 35 percent of Redfin users looked into making Sacramento their new home. The majority of those searching from in-state were from San Francisco. Most of the the out-of-state searchers were based in Seattle.

San Francisco had the highest net outflow of people hoping to leave the city in search of more affordable living. One out of five users living in San Francisco were looking for a new place to call home. The majority of those people honed in on Sacramento as a top choice.

According to the report, Redfin has been tracking Bay Area residents for six years. The average home price in the Bay Area is typically well over a million dollars, leaving many residents to seek homes in more affordable areas.

However, Sacramento is also seeing higher rent prices. The growing number of Bay Area transplants are often blamed for the high prices currently seen in the Sacramento region but other factors, such as lack of new housing units and an influx in jobs, are the main reason behind the higher rent prices.

On a state level, Redfin found California had the largest net outflow of users in early 2017. The movement to get out of the Golden State was one of the most influential trends in the new report with many people heading to Seattle and Portland.

