Sacramento water rescue crews preparing for a busy weekend

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department will be increasing water patrols ahead of expected triple digit temperatures this weekend.

The region has several search and rescue boats that will be ready to respond immediately in the event of an emergency.

Captain Chris Vestal with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said the department expects their water teams to be busy this weekend.



“We’re seeing record water flows for this time of year, and this time of the season, and the water is historically cold,” Vestal said.

A dock at the Riverbank Marina was recently donated to a volunteer rescue and recovery team called the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (D.A.R.T) of Sacramento. The team said the donation will drastically increase their response times in emergency situations.

