Sacramento Women's March brings together thousands of activists

Thousands marched at the second annual Sacramento Women's March.

Thousands of people made their way from Southside Park to the State Capitol for the second annual Women’s March in Sacramento Saturday.



According to the Capitol Protection Section, an estimated 15,000-20,000 people participated in the demonstration.



"I'm marching this year for the future. For the future of my granddaughter," said Yuba City resident Sue Belcastro.

Belcastro said the mood at last year's march was more somber. This year, it was more jovial, she explained. "I think more people are focused on the fact that we have to vote."



Others went to show solidarity for all the women who’ve spoken up following the #MeToo movement.



"It's incredibly important for me. It is something that we need to remain unified with. We can no longer be silent, we need to have a voice, we need to speak up, we need to be heard, and we need to take action," adds Kimberly West.

West plans on making it an annual tradition alongside her mom and sister. "You can do it once – but doing it again and again and again – that's what matters. Don't talk about it, be about it," said West.



From Southside Park, participants walked on T street to 5th Street, then north on 5th to Capitol Mall, and finally to the Capitol building.



"It is not enough for men to simply recognize the need for women's voices to be heard. When women stand up to say ‘me too’, our response must be ‘we too.’ We too believe you, we too will stand up and support you," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

