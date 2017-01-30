Sacramento's David Garibaldi on what makes his hometown 'cool'

The Morning Blend's Megan Telles talks to world-renowned artist David Garibaldi about what makes Sacramento 'cool' (Jan. 20, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

It’s “NorCal Cool” week on the Morning Blend -- we're taking a deeper look at who and what makes our town tick. World-renowned performance painter David Garibaldi is one of the movers and shakers.

Garibaldi teamed up with non-profit organization the Greater Sacramento Economic Council recently to help push our region’s “cool” factor globally, in an effort to spark economic growth in the capital region.

“I think what makes this place special is that not only is it a place to create art but also a place to create part of the economy,” Garibaldi said.

When you ask the NorCal-proud artist what the toughest part about convincing people who aren’t from here that Sacramento is cool, he says, “When we’re compared to other regions that are known for talent, the hardest thing to do is tell people that there are a lot of talented people here who are starting their own companies or are here helping others grow.”

In addition to this video campaign, Greater Sacramento has teamed up with Garibaldi for a cowbell canvas collaboration.

“The cowbell used to be a knock against us that we were a cow town," Garibaldi said. "Well, we flipped it on them. I created one single image entitled 'Millennial Miner' -- just bridging the gap between the gold rush days, the past, and making it cool. Making it new.”

The 240 cowbells have been neatly packaged and sent to city leaders and CEO’s in the Bay Area and across the country.

One of the 240 cowbells crafted after a Garibaldi piece. (Photo: ABC10)

With a smile and hope for what’s to come, Garibaldi says, “I don’t know of other regions that have brought in business through something creative live this and that is what I think is reflective of who we are.”

