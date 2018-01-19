Sacramento's wheelchair basketball team ranks third in the nation

Sacramento's NWBA team ranks third in the nation. On Jan. 19-21, they played their only home games of the season. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

On the basketball court at Harper Junior High School on Friday night, there were so many stories of strength and resilience.

"Marcus was in a train accident," said Joe Chambers, captain of the Sacramento Rollin' Kings. "Courtney's one of the best women in the game."

Members of the team all have different backgrounds. Some were born with medical conditions and others were involved in accidents in their lives.

"When I was 18, I lost a leg to bone cancer," said Chambers. "I ended up discovering wheelchair basketball 6 months later."

Chambers always played basketball but thought after his leg was amputated, he wouldn't be able to play. Instead, wheelchair basketball opened a door of opportunities. He played for Team USA for 10 years and in 2 Paralympics. He also played professionally in Spain, Germany, and Australia.



After his overseas career, Chambers wanted to continue playing wheelchair basketball, so he brought the sport to Sacramento.

The Sacramento Rollin' Kings are currently ranked 3rd in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA).

"Of course there were some hard times," said Chambers. "But I had a support system including my wife, whose our head coach."

Chambers' wife Mieko is the head coach for Rollin' Kings and the founder of their non-profit: the Capital City Adapative Athletes Foundation.

The couple first met in 2nd grade, when they were 7-years-old. They've been together for 15 years and have always shared a love for sports.

It's a love the whole team shares and this weekend, they get to share that love with their family and friends.

"We promise you if you come out once, you'll become a life-long fan," said Mieko.

The Sacramento Rollin' Kings have games at Harper Junior High all weekend long:

Friday, Jan 19:

6:30 pm: Sacramento Rollin' Kings vs Albuquerque Kings

Saturday, Jan 20:

9:00 am: Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks vs Seattle Sonics

10:30 am: Golden State vs Albuquerque Kings

12:30 pm: Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks vs Sacramento Rollin' Kings

2:00 pm: Golden State vs Seattle Sonics

3:30 pm: Albuquerque Kings vs Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks

5:00 pm Sacramento Rollin' Kings vs Golden State

Sunday, Jan 21:

8:30 am: Albuquerque Kings vs Seattle Sonics

9:45 am: Golden State vs Dallas Wheelchair Mavericks

11:00 am: Albuquerque Kings vs Sacramento Rollin' Kings

12:30 pm: Sacramento Rollin' Kings vs Seattle Sonics

The team also broadcasts all of their away games on their Facebook page.

