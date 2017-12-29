SacRT is offering Free Ride Day for New Years Eve King Game, Sky Spectacular Fireworks

Low angle side view of car driving fast at sunset with motion speed effect . (Photo: jamesteohart, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Sacramento Regional Transit District will be offering free rides on Sunday December 31.

The rides will be in honor of Free Ride Day for those attending the New Year's Eve Kings game and Sky Spectacular fireworks celebration in Old Sacramento.

Light rail hours will be extended on the Blue Line and Gold Line.

“New Year’s Eve day is the perfect time to offer free rides to encourage people to come out and celebrate all that the Sacramento region has to offer,” said Henry Li, SacRT General Manager/CEO. “Riding SacRT is a safe, easy and family-friendly way to travel around town.”

Light rail service to Consumnes River College (Blue Line) will have to additional trips added to its schedule after the 9 p.m. fireworks end in Old Sac. They will leave from the 7th & Capital Station at 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Service to Watt/I-80 on the Blue Line will operate as normal, with the last train leaving from 9th & K Station at 10:32 p.m.

Service to Sunrise/Folsom on the Gold Line will have two trips added to its normal schedule. They will leave from the 7th & Capitol Station at 9:40 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.

© 2017 KXTV-TV