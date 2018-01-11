Sam's Club, Walmart to close on same block in Sacramento

The Sam's Club on El Camino Avenue is one of 63 clubs nationwide closing after the company went through a performance review.

"We buy other things from here, oh my God I'm shocked," said Alan Annane, a Sam's Club customer. "Everybody was happy yesterday eating pizza."

The lights were on at the Sam's Club with some employees inside however the store was closed for the day.

A sign out front said it is reopening Friday morning before officially closing January 26.

According to a spokesperson with the company, up to a dozen of the impacted clubs will be turned into eCommerce fulfillment centers to speed up delivery.

The company also said it will provide resources for employees affected and 60 days pay including severance for those eligible.

However what surprised more people was not only the closure of Sam's Club but the Walmart on the same block.

The Walmart will official close on February 9 according to a sign out front. Both businesses are owned by the same company.

"I bet you Winco is selling them out, because Winco is really good on prices," said Angie Alvarez. "Oh yeah I didn't hear nothing about this."

Winco is located a few yards away from the Walmart.

