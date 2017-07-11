Scott Patterson to perform at Trade

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Residents in Oroville reeling after home destroyed by 'Wall Fire'
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Freelance photographer captures stunning 'Wall Fire' photos
-
Nearly 7,500 residents near Oroville warned to evacuate due to Wall Fire
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Butte County fire doubles in size
-
Oroville evacuation orders and warnings remain in place despite 'Wall Fire' progress
-
Interactive map shows if you're part of the Wall Fire evacuations
-
Wall Fire containment improves, evacuations still in place
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
More Stories
-
Minor injuries suffered after PG&E helicopter…Jul 11, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Beware of 'Wall Fire' victim scammersJul 11, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
-
Wildfire north of Auburn near Clipper Gap prompts…Jul 11, 2017, 3:50 p.m.