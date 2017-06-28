Sheriff deputy in critical condition after being shot in the face

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Goodwin Fire forces evacuations from several communities
-
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting sheriff deputy
-
Shooting suspect holds up In Red Roof Inn before being taken into custody
-
Therapy bird a true companion for Davis teen with autism
-
Forever daddy's little girls: Three daughters, one wedding
-
Earthquakes swarm Truckee area
-
Sacramento Airbnb could see uptick in price
-
Deputy in surgery after being shot in the face
-
Murder-suicide being investigated in Rio Linda
-
Verify: Can you get rich by selling Beanie Babies?
More Stories
-
Driver killed after hit by a Stockton patrol car…Jun 28, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Toddler found dead inside of car in Rancho CordovaJun 28, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Roseville Police Chief offered same position with…Jun 28, 2017, 3:58 p.m.