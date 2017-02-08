Sheriff: Mother raped after man breaks into her home

David Hamilton, 28, of North Highlands, faces burglary, child endangerment, rape, and violation of parole after breaking into a mother's home and assaulting her. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A mother is recovering from an alleged sexual assault after a man broke into her home, held her at knife-point while her two children were in the home.

The 48-year-old North Highlands victim was asleep when David Hamilton, 28, also of North Highlands, broke into her home through a window, armed with a knife, said Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies.

Once inside, Hamilton allegedly found the woman and assaulted her, deputies said.

At one point during the incident, the victim was able to send a text to a relative who then called 911.

Deputies responded, found Hamilton and immediately placed him under arrest.

Sheriff’s investigators said the victim’s children were not harmed, but apparently Hamilton was going to enter one of the children’s rooms just prior to deputies’ arrival.

Investigators added the suspect was not known to the victim.

Hamilton was transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces burglary, child endangerment, rape and violation of parole charges.

