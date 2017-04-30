Shooting injures five at Sacramento house party

Police lights.

A shooting inside a house party Saturday night in Sacramento has left five people injured and police are searching for a suspect.

Police were called to a home along 26th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday following multiple reports of a shooting.

When investigators arrived, they found five people at the home suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said at some point during the party, an argument ensued and someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

The injured, four men and a woman, one of whom was a 16-year-old boy, are expected to survive.

Little is known of the suspect, but police said the man is tall and was last seen running from the party toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

