Shots fired during brief police chase in Sacramento County

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy opened fire on two suspects, which led to a brief pursuit Monday night in Sacramento.

The deputy was following an alleged stolen car being driven near the intersection of Robinette Road and Chriswoods Court just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in the south area of Sacramento County.

When the deputy reportedly ordered the driver to stop the car; however, the driver allegedly accelerated the car, driving toward the deputy and his patrol car, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Fearing for his safety, the deputy fired his gun at the driver of the stolen car, according to a department statement. The deputy’s patrol car was hit by the suspect car, causing the deputy to sustain a minor injury to his arm.

The suspect continued driving away from the scene, but was quickly followed by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, deputies said.

Additional sheriff’s deputies were called to help track the suspect, who led officers to a nearby neighborhood where the suspect and a passenger escaped from the car and fled on foot, deputies said.

A search of the area led to the discovery of the suspect and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman driver and a 40-year-old man, deputies said.

Neither the driver nor male passenger sustained any injuries as a result of the shooting, according to department officials.

The officer involved in the shooting is an 11-year veteran with the sheriff’s department.

An independent review of the officer involved shooting will be conducted by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the Inspector General.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department and will be booked on charges pertaining to this case later today.

