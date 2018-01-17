KXTV
Should pot shops get to use banks? California's attorney general believes so

Anthony Cave, KXTV 11:15 AM. PST January 17, 2018

For marijuana businesses, the ability to deposit money and write checks isn't a given, but legislation out of Washington D.C. could change that.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with 17 other state Attorneys General, sent a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday urging them to advance and pass legislation known as the SAFE Banking Act. 

Marijuana is still considered a Schedule I drug, meaning its illegal at the federal level. Banks could face criminal and civil liabilities if they work with pot shops. 

Because of this, weed businesses operate cash only, which is a safety risk and makes paying taxes a challenge. 

"Congress has the power to protect a growing $6.7 billion industry and the public safety of our communities," Becerra said in a prepared statement. 

