LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Various types of marijuana are on display at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

For marijuana businesses, the ability to deposit money and write checks isn't a given, but legislation out of Washington D.C. could change that.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with 17 other state Attorneys General, sent a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday urging them to advance and pass legislation known as the SAFE Banking Act.

Marijuana is still considered a Schedule I drug, meaning its illegal at the federal level. Banks could face criminal and civil liabilities if they work with pot shops.

Because of this, weed businesses operate cash only, which is a safety risk and makes paying taxes a challenge.

"Congress has the power to protect a growing $6.7 billion industry and the public safety of our communities," Becerra said in a prepared statement.

