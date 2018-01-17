For marijuana businesses, the ability to deposit money and write checks isn't a given, but legislation out of Washington D.C. could change that.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with 17 other state Attorneys General, sent a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday urging them to advance and pass legislation known as the SAFE Banking Act.
Marijuana is still considered a Schedule I drug, meaning its illegal at the federal level. Banks could face criminal and civil liabilities if they work with pot shops.
Because of this, weed businesses operate cash only, which is a safety risk and makes paying taxes a challenge.
"Congress has the power to protect a growing $6.7 billion industry and the public safety of our communities," Becerra said in a prepared statement.
