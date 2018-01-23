Slayer announces Sacramento stop on farewell tour

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Bassist Tom Araya of Slayer performs at the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2014 Getty Images)

Metal icons Slayer are making one last stop in Sacramento.

The band announced the first leg of their farewell tour, featuring a stop at Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo in Sacramento on Sunday, May 13.

"The age of Slayer, one of the greatest thrash/ metal/punk bands of this or any age, is coming to an end," the band said in a statement posted to their Instagram page. "Slayer will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all the support over the years."

Tickets go on-sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Opening bands include Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, and Testament, however Anthrax will only appear on select dates.

The End is Near... #Slayer to tour the world one more time... pic.twitter.com/te57624kqp — Slayer (@Slayer) January 22, 2018

Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament will support @Slayer on the first leg, North America, of final world tour.

Tix go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10AM local.

Ltd Slayer onstage + meet & greet + exclusive merch packages available at https://t.co/w3i1LAy6si pic.twitter.com/gJ18sHC9an — Slayer (@Slayer) January 23, 2018

