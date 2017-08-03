Small aircraft crashes in Rio Linda backyard

A plane has crashed in the backyard of a home in the Sacramento neighborhood of Rio Linda Thursday afternoon.
Sacramento Metro Fire officials report the plane crashed in the yard of a home at U and 28th streets near Cherry Island Golf Course.
At least one person has been reported injured.
No fire has been reported.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.
