Small aircraft crashes in Rio Linda backyard

Staff , KXTV 3:24 PM. PDT August 03, 2017

A plane has crashed in the backyard of a home in the Sacramento neighborhood of Rio Linda Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento Metro Fire officials report the plane crashed in the yard of a home at U and 28th streets near Cherry Island Golf Course.

At least one person has been reported injured.

No fire has been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

