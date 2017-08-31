Smoke-sensitive people urged to stay indoors in San Joaquin Valley

A blanket of smoke has prompted a number of agencies to release statements, notifying the public where the smoke is coming from. (Photo: Vacaville Police Department)

Those living in the Sacramento area may be noticing a thick blanket of haze and smoke Thursday.

The blanket of smoke has prompted a number of agencies to release statements, notifying the public where the smoke is coming from.

“Smoke in Sacramento area is from multiple wildfire incidents in Northern California,” Sacramento Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page. “Sensitive groups please stay indoors where possible.”

From the north, south and east, there are several fires surrounding the San Joaquin Valley, and the smoke from those fires is funneling its way into the area.

