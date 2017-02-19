SMUD crews prepare for another round of storms

TAKEN FROM BARBARA B. FOOTAGE

Utility crews around the area worked around the clock to restore power to everyone who lost it Friday. Officials from SMUD told us at one point they had more than 100 outages affecting roughly 60-thousand customers.

SMUD spokesman, Jonathon Tudor, told ABC10 nearly all of the outages were weather related, heavy winds knocking down trees. He said crews are resting Saturday to prepare for more outages this week.

ABC 10 Meterologist Harry Stockman said the winds will pick back up Monday so be prepared because you may lose power.

"We ask for folks patience and understanding if we get some really high winds, with the storm coming in Sunday and Monday there very well may be some outages," Tudor said.

If you are worried, make a storm kit with food and water. Officials suggest having all electronics charged in case you lose power and freeze water bottles that you could use to keep any food cold. They also suggest you leave a porch light on so it will be easy to find which homes lose power during an outage.

"We will work as quickly as we can 24-7 until we get everyone back on but again if we see outages like we did Friday and a couple of weeks ago, all caused by high winds and trees," Tudor added.

If you do get unlucky and lose power make sure to contact your utility provider immediately online or on the phone and if you see a downed line stay away and call 9-1-1.

