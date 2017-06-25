Son arrested in fatal stabbing of mother's boyfriend

Jacob Sanabria, 21, was arrested for murder and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A Sacramento man is under arrest and charged with the Sunday morning fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the stabbing call just after 11 p.m. Saturday, along Woodrick Way.

Deputies found the 31-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso.

The investigation led deputies to Jacob Sanabria, 21, arresting the man and charging him in the stabbing death, police said.

Both Sanabria and the victim lived inside the home where the stabbing happened, police said.

The victim, according to police, was the long time live-in boyfriend of Sanabria’s mother. Police say Sanabria may have attacked the man unprovoked.

Sanabria was arrested for murder and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

© 2017 KXTV-TV