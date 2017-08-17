Son of fallen CHP officer has a memorable first day of school

The son of a fallen California Highway Patrolman had a first day he's likely never going to forget Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

The son of a fallen California Highway Patrolman had a first day of school he’s likely never going to forget Wednesday.

“Today, Officer Lucas Chellew would have taken his son Cameron to his first day of school,” CHP officers wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “While Lucas' beat partners cannot replace him, words can't describe how excited Cameron was to see his ‘best buddies.’”

Along with his mother and little sister, Cameron was escorted to his first day of school his three buddies Officers Nett, Dixon and Baltazar.

“Though we will never have Lucas back, we will continue to take these opportunities to show his family love, care, and support, the CHP way,” officers wrote.

Officer Chellew died Feb. 22 in a motorcycle crash while pursuing a suspect, eventually identified as Alberto Quiroz, 26, of Sacramento. Quiroz was later arrested and charged with felony evading, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Mourners arrived in flocks to pay their respects to Chellew, who was laid to rest March 4.

Officers from across the country came to honor the fallen officer, remembering Chellew as a father, a son and brother lost in the line of duty.

© 2017 KXTV-TV