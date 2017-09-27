(Photo: Business Wire)

Sonic Drive-In plans to open three Sacramento locations in the next year, ABC10 has learned.

“Sonic Drive-In is planning to open three new drive-ins in the Sacramento area in the next year," said Drew Ritger, Senior Vice President of Development at Sonic. "We look forward to more opportunities to provide our unique menu items, friendly Carhop service and support for local public schools through our Limeades for Learning program.”

It's unclear at this time where exactly in Sacramento the new drive-ins will be located, however.

The fast food chain has locations in Woodland and Roseville.

