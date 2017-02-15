South Sacramento County levee repairs could cost millions

(Photo: Giacomo Luca)

Repairs to the Tyler Island levee in South Sacramento County could cost millions of dollars, according to an engineer working on the levee.

While Tyler Island residents are now able to return home, the levee, which protects more than 8,000 acres of farmland, is in flux.

Christopher Nuedeck, an engineer working on the levee, said initial levee work will cost $2 million.

But if the levee breaks? $40 million.

Dirt and rock was hauled in Wednesday afternoon to work on the levee.

Rock is being placed to reinforce Tyler Island levee. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/6t8suSzFwC — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) February 15, 2017

