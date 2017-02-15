KXTV
Close

South Sacramento County levee repairs could cost millions

abc10.com staff , KXTV 3:21 PM. PST February 15, 2017

Repairs to the Tyler Island levee in South Sacramento County could cost millions of dollars, according to an engineer working on the levee. 

While Tyler Island residents are now able to return home, the levee, which protects more than 8,000 acres of farmland, is in flux. 

Christopher Nuedeck, an engineer working on the levee, said initial levee work will cost $2 million.

But if the levee breaks? $40 million. 

Dirt and rock was hauled in Wednesday afternoon to work on the levee. 

Copyright 2017 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories