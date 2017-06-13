KXTV
South Sacramento house fire sends one firefighter to the hospital

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 4:18 AM. PDT June 13, 2017

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Thursday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said. 

The fire is out and was confined to one home on Logan Street in South Sacramento, between Lemon Hill Avenue and Elder Creek Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story.

