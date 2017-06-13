South Sacramento house fire sends one firefighter to the hospital

House fire on Logan Street extinguished (June 13, 2017) (Photo: Sacramento Fire Dept.)

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Thursday morning, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

The fire is out and was confined to one home on Logan Street in South Sacramento, between Lemon Hill Avenue and Elder Creek Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

House fire on Logan St extinguished, confined to one home. One Firefighter injured, transported to hospital. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/L5FDzALTWg — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 13, 2017

This is a developing story.

