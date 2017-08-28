Southwest adds five new destinations from Sacramento

(Getty Images) (Photo: 2008 Getty Images)

Southwest Airlines is making it easier (emphasis on the Easy) for Sacramentans looking to find a flight to New Orleans and other getaway destinations both international and domestic.

The airline will be adding 23 new weekly nonstop flights from Sacramento International Airport, beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

The new destinations will include New Orleans, Orlando, Cabo San Lucas, Austin and St. Louis.

Here’s how Southwest will make the flights available:

Cabo San Lucas – a single weekly Saturday flight, year-round, beginning March 10, 2018.

New Orleans – a single weekly Sunday flight, year-round, beginning March 10.

Austin – daily flights begin April 8.

St. Louis – daily flights begin April 8.

Orlando – daily flights begin May 6.

The service expansion brings the total number of daily Southwest flights to 82, serving 22 nonstop destinations.

