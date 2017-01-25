Southwest service from Sacramento to Salt Lake City starts in March

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

Southwest Airlines is adding a new non-stop route between Sacramento and Salt Lake City -- and that's a good thing for travelers, according to Sacramento airport spokeswoman Laurie Slothower.

"When more than one airline serves a destination, it creates competition which makes fares lower," Slothower said.

Southwest is scheduled to start service between Sacramento International Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport March 9, with one departure flight and one arrival flight daily.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Sacramento – Salt Lake City

DEPARTURE ARRIVAL

2:25 P.M. 5:20 P.M.

Salt Lake City – Sacramento

DEPARTURE ARRIVAL

1 P.M. 1:55 P.M.

Non-stop service to Salt Lake City isn't new. Slothower said Delta Air Lines has flown the same route from Sacramento for years.

