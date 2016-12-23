Spreading some holiday cheer along snowy I-80

As holiday travelers drove on I-80 Friday night toward Reno and Tahoe we sent ABC 10's Anne Di Grazia to bring them some Christmas cheer.

Many were stuck in horrible traffic and putting on chains so she brought them coffee and candy canes.

Most of the drivers were down for a cup of 'Joe' so Annie weaved from car to car. It was snowing and raining but that didn't stop drivers from singing and enjoying a hot coffee in the cold weather.

