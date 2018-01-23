St. Francis celebrates alum Greta Gerwig's Oscar nominations with Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig's former high school celebrated her movie 'Lady Bird' and its 5 Oscar nominations on Tuesday. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

When 'Lady Bird' received 5 Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, St. Francis High School in Sacramento had plenty to celebrate.

Not only did writer and director Greta Gerwig graduate from the all-girls Catholic school in 2002, but the Sacramento-based film is also inspired by Gerwig's time there.

Gerwig is an inspiration to the students with her success post-high school, but her movie itself is also so endearing to the girls because of how relatable it is.

St. Francis has been rallying around 'Lady Bird' for months, especially in the weeks leading up to the Oscars. Banners congratulating Gerwig hang around the hallways and students wear 'I Love Lady Bird' pins that Greta's parents brought to the school. They also brought a movie poster that is the first thing you see when walking into the school lobby.

Greta had even wanted to film 'Lady Bird' at the high school, according to St. Francis drama teacher Cheryl Watson.

"I am thrilled to death. I always knew Greta was a bright light. I knew she loved to write," said Watson. "She spent a long time on it and it was her baby."

Gerwig is the first woman nominated for Best Director in 8 years and is only one of 5 women in history nominated for the category. Only one woman has ever won it.

"I'm so happy the world is seeing the kind of women who do come out of St. Francis," said Watson. "It really matters to Greta...walking through the school...she loved the feelings and she took this with her."

St. Francis High School is hosting a viewing party for the Oscars on Sunday, March 4.

