Statue stolen from Clunie Community Center

Ananda Rochita, KXTV 5:25 PM. PDT May 26, 2017

The statue "Journey of the Imagination" was bolted to the table of the lobby.  

The statue was stolen on May 24 between 1:50 pm to 2:15 pm. A red cart also went missing.

The statue weighs 110 pounds.

