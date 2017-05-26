Close Statue stolen from Clunie Community Center Ananda Rochita, KXTV 5:25 PM. PDT May 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The statue "Journey of the Imagination" was bolted to the table of the lobby. The statue was stolen on May 24 between 1:50 pm to 2:15 pm. A red cart also went missing.The statue weighs 110 pounds. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A woman was reunited with her heroes after she almost died in a car crash How much would single-payer health care cost in California? Deputies investigating homicide in Roseville Best burgers in Sacramento ranked by food critic Skydiver is dead in Lodi Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard Officials try to contain pallet fire in Stockton Driftwood cleanup at Folsom Lake going slower than expected Is wine in a can the newest summer beverage? New landslide at Big Sur could take a year to clean up More Stories Verify: This '13-pound' Texas bullfrog will make you… May 26, 2017, 10:40 a.m. ‘We try to remember, we try to pay tribute': Vietnam… May 26, 2017, 8:00 a.m. Struggling to catch Polly the Peahen May 26, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
