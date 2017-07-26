Street party in downtown Sacramento in support of Planned Parenthood

Several dozen people supported Planned Parenthood in downtown Sacramento Wednesday night.

It was part of a art projection project to highlight reproduction.

Meagan Shull was there celebrating being a breast cancer survivor in support of Planned Parenthood.

"I was shocked," Shull said. "I was 40 years old."

She found a lump in her breast. Shull didn't have health insurance and called Planned Parenthood to get some help.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer 15 months ago. It would've cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars for treatment.

She said as a single mom she wouldn't be able to afford it without Planned Parenthood's help.

"Without Planned Parenthood I don't know what my ending would be like or look like right now," Shull said.

She said she's worried not knowing what's going to happen with the future of the organization.

"That is so scary for me," Shull said.

